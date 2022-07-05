Breaking: UK Cabinet Rumpus: Fourth government member quits in protest

Nicola Richards MP, a parliamentary private secretary in the Department of Transport, has resigned her role in government.

In her letter of resignation, Richards describes the Conservative Party as “currently unrecognisable.”

It makes her the third parliamentary aide to quit in the wake of Javid and Sunak’s shock resignations in the last hour.

Earlier Saqib Bhatti MP and Jonathan Gullis MP – both parliamentary private secretaries – also quit their posts.

They were followed by Bim Afolami MP, a vice-chair of the Conservative Party, who resigned live on television.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been sending letters to both Sunak and Javid.

In his letters, Johnson told the former chancellor and former health secretary he was sorry to see them resign.

Reacting to the rash of resignations that hit the UK cabinet, Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer says it’s “clear the government is now collapsing” adding that he would back an early election.

Recall that the PM won a vote of confidence in his leadership last month and is safe from another vote for a year unless rules are changed. BBC