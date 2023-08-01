Breaking: Two out of four on board crashed helicopter in Lagos rescued + Videos

Two persons have been confirmed rescued out of four as a helicopter crashed into a building in Lagos State on Tuesday.
The incident, which was confirmed by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, occurred in Oba Akran area of Ikeja.
Tunji Oketumbi, General Manager of Public Affairs, NSIB, confirmed the accident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.
According to an eyewitness, the incident happened at about 3:30pm.
As at press time, emergency responders have rescued two persons from the helicopter.
Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the rescue of the two to newsmen in Lagos.
Farinloye said that the occupants of the helicopter included two crew members and two white men.
Meanwhile, the responders said they would provide further information on the incident.