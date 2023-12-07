Breaking: Two more of abducted youth corps members regain freedom — NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps says it has secured the release of two females among the abducted Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) who were kidnapped in Zamfara on their way to orientation camp in Sokoto.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that eight PCMs and the bus driver were abducted in August in Zamfara by gunmen on their way from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto.

They were going for the one-year national service.

According to Megwa, this will make the number of released members to four, out of the eight PCMs and the driver abducted.

The director added that “the Nigerian Army recently secured the release of a male and female abductees, while efforts are seriously ongoing to ensure the safe release of the remaining four Prospective Corps Members.”

He stated that the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed, “hereby reassures the public, especially the parents of the remaining four abductees that the scheme, in conjunction with security agencies will explore every available strategy to ensure their release unhurt and reunite them with their families.

“NYSC management also wishes to appreciate the overwhelming support received from the Nigerian Army in its concerted efforts towards securing the release of the abducted prospective corps members,” Megwa added.

He reiterated the scheme’s determination to remain resolute in its statutory responsibility of fostering national unity and integration.