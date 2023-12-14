Breaking: Two more Commissioners resign in Rivers

Two more Commissioners have resigned from the administration of Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State.

They resigned hours after the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor.

The others who resigned were the Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Alabo, and Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Inime Aguma.

Alamo, in a letter to Fubara said: “I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Works, Rivers State, effective immediately.

“My decision to resign is anchored on my conscience, personal philosophy, and professional ethics.

“This decision was taken after deep introspection.

“I appreciate Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve my beloved Rivers State as Commissioner for Works.”

Aguma, in her own letter, said: “I hereby tender my resignation as the Honourable Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Rivers State on this day 14th of December 2023.

“I thank Your Excellency for the privilege to serve in the State Executive Council.

“My decision to resign is personal and based on other pressing commitments.

“I wish Your Excellency a successful tenure and pray for best wishes in all your endeavours.”