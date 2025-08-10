Breaking: Two housemates bow out early in BBNaija Season 10

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 journey has come to an abrupt end for two housemates: Danboskid and Ibifubara, following a tense and unpredictable week.

The departure of Danboskid and Ibifubara marks the first major exits in the Season 10 of the reality TV show, already proving to be as explosive as it is competitive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eviction of Danboskid and Ibifubara was announced by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the live eviction show on Sunday night.

The Sunday live show was not all about farewells.

In a twist that electrified the crowd, Rooboy was crowned the “Most Influential Player of the Week”.

Meanwhile, the immunity drama continued to shape the season’s early narrative.

The Head of House, Victory, who had secured immunity for himself, exercised his veto power to save Kayikunmi from possible eviction.

With two housemates already gone and the “10/10” season living up to its promise of twists and shocks, the next eviction looms large over the house.

As strategies shift and rivalries simmer, one thing is clear: No one is safe.

And the game has only just begun.

