Two persons have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap in Lagos State.

The boat, said to be carrying between 17 and 21 persons, was involved in the accident on Saturday.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the boat was travelling between Badore in Ajah to Egbin in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

LASEMA said the boat allegedly capsized due to overloading.

It was gathered that the boat was overturned by the heavy current.

Three persons were said to have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

Among those dead was said to be 40-year-old Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi, a female.

Also said to have died was an unnamed person.

LASEMA said rescue and recovery efforts continue for the other missing passengers by

LASEMA and operatives of the Lagos State Water Agency and the Marine Division of the Nigeria Police.