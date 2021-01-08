Twitter has permanently suspended the account of President Donald Trump.

The social media giant had initially temporarily suspended Trump’s account following his instigation of a mob that stormed Capitol Hill to disrupt Congress’s ratification of the election of Joe Biden as the US president effective January 20, 2021.

According to available information, hundreds of Twitter employees demanded for the suspension of the account in a letter following the Tuesday incident.

According to The Washington Post, the staff described the temporary suspension of the country as “insufficient”.

In the letter to Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, and his top executives, sighted by The Washington Post, roughly 350 Twitter employees asked for a clear account of the company’s decision-making process regarding the President’s tweets the day that a pro-Trump mob breached the US Capitol.

Employees also requested an investigation into the past several years of corporate actions that led to Twitter’s role in the insurrection.

“Despite our efforts to serve the public conversation, as Trump’s megaphone, we helped fuel the deadly events of January 6th,” the employees wrote. “We request an investigation into how our public policy decisions led to the amplification of serious anti-democratic threats. We must learn from our mistakes in order to avoid causing future harm.”

“We play an unprecedented role in civil society and the world’s eyes are upon us. Our decisions this week will cement our place in history, for better or worse,” they added.

In a statement, Twitter spokesperson Brandon Borrman wrote: “Twitter encourages an open dialogue between our leadership and employees, and we welcome our employees expressing their thoughts and concerns in whichever manner feels right to them.”

Facebook and Instagram had earlier suspended Trump’s accounts.