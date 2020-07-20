The Chairman of the ongoing investigation of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has stepped aside.

The Chairman stepped down on Monday morning as the Committee reconvened to continue with the probe.

The Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, had accused Hon. Tunji-Ojo of corruption last week when he appeared before the Committee.

Tunji-ojo had been accused of inflating a N750 million contract to N2.9 billion.

He was also accused of inserting N6.4 billion training cost into the 2019 Budget of the Commission.

He was accused of collecting N3.8 billion before the release of the budget.