The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease.

Trump confirmed the development on his Twitter handle in the early hours of Friday, Nigeria time.

He said the process for isolation and treatment had commenced.

He said himself and Melania will get through it together.

Trump tweeted: Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!”