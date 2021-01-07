President Donald Trump has accepted defeat in the November 3, 2020 presidential election of the United States.

Trump spoke minutes after the Congress certified Joe Biden as the winner of the election.

The Senate confirmed Biden as having won the majority of the Electoral Votes, whipping Trump by 306 to 232 votes.

Trump said the decision of the Congress “represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history”.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again,” Trump said while repeating false claims about the election that incited a mob to storm the Capitol.