Breaking: Train crushes luxury Lagos State bus + Video, photos

A train has crushed one of the luxury buses in the fleet of the newly-introduced Lagos State bus service.

This is according to a report from the scene of the accident monitored by the Head of News Pop NG team, Felix Ilori from Lanre Olotu.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Ikeja Along area.

From the photographs and video, it seemed the train dragged the bus from the level crossing coming out of Ikeja towards Ajayi Farm area before stopping.

From the driver’s side, the bus was damaged to about the middle area.

There was no official confirmation of the incident as at press time.

More details on this news website soon.