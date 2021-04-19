Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho with the club on course to miss out on Champions League football this season.

Mourinho, 58, replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019, but has now been dismissed after a dismal domestic campaign and failure in the Europa League.

The bombshell axing comes less than a week before Tottenham are set to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

It has been claimed that coaches Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are set to take the reins for the rest of the season.

The search has now begun for a permanent successor to Mourinho, who came under heavy fire for limp displays this campaign, with an appointment likely this summer.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid’s last game in charge came in the 2-2 draw against Everton on Friday.

Despite Harry Kane’s late leveller at Goodison Park, the dropped points dealt a major blow to their hopes of securing a spot in the Champions League.

Tottenham are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League standings, five points adrift of fourth, and Daniel Levy has now pulled the trigger.