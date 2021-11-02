Breaking: Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Tottenham football club on Tuesday appointed former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as the new manager.

52-year-old Conte last coached Inter Milan.

The Nation had reported Nuno Espirito Santo’s sack on Monday by Tottenham after only four months in charge.

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked on Monday following Spurs’ 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Club Chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici held talks with Antonio Conte after the sack of the former manager.

Nuno was appointed permanent successor to Jose Mourinho in June, with Spurs handing him an initial two-year contract.

