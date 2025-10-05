Breaking: Top 2 emerges as another housemate evicted

The Top 2 finalist in the Season 10 of the Big Brother Naija live show have emerged following the eviction of Koyin.

The tension in the Big Brother Naija house hit its peak as he became the latest housemate to be evicted from the reality TV show.

Koyin secured a solid third-place finish in the competition.

His departure leaves Dede and Imisi as the Top 2 finalists of Season 10, the last two standing after weeks of drama, strategy, and unforgettable moments.

Now, the stage is set for the ultimate showdown as Big Brother prepares to announce the winner of the season.