TolaniBaj and Wathoni become the latest housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House.

This came shortly after Big Brother issued strike to Kiddwaya and a final warning to Erica for making suggestive signs with their middle fingers before the camera.

Recall that all housemates were up for eviction this week except for Nengi and Ozo, who are currently the Head of House and Assistant Head of House.

While speaking with show host, Ebuka, TolaniBaj said she really likes Prince, her house sweetheart, but wasn’t sure of him as he was difficult to understand.

Meanwhile, Wathoni said BrightO, her house sweetheart, made her happy in the house.