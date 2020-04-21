On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, has dared blackmailers who threatened to publish her nude pictures.

Makinwa rather in a post on her Instagram page, released one of the photographs, with a long note to her blackmailers.

She wrote, saying she was not the one in the photograph: “Is this really how low we’ve become?

“I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers.

“I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing, this is not humanity, there is a pandemic killing people and there’s also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness.

“Stop with your bloody emails already 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬.

“I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you.”