Breaking: Tinubu’s spokesperson asks for ‘indefinite leave of absence’

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President, has applied for an ‘indefinite leave of absence.’

Ngelale is also the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Ngelale in a statement on Saturday said he submitted the memo to the office of the Chief of Staff on Friday.

He said he wanted to be excused to be able to ‘frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.’

The statement in full: “On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

“I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit.

“I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.”

