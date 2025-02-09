Breaking: Tinubu’s ally and ex-Lagos LG Chair is dead

An ally of President Bola Tinubu and former two-term Chairman of Ifako Ijaye Local Government Area of Lagos State, Apostle Toba Oke, is dead.
According to information available to The Eagle Online as at press time, the ally of the President died following an illness.
Oke, 64, was said to have been diabetics.
It was learnt that the two-term chairman, who was suspended at some point, but returned to office, was managing an undisclosed illness.
Oke, a staunch member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, was a pioneer member of the Southwest Agenda For Asiwaju, a political pressure group that supported Tinubu’s emergence as president.
Details concerning his death were still sketchy as at press time on Sunday.