Breaking! Tinubu visits Kalu, holds closed door meeting

Former Governor of Lagos State and chieftain of the All Progressivss Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Saturday visited former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu at his Abuja residence.

Tinubu arrived at Kalu’s residence at exactly 4:25pm. Both men hugged each other, exchanged cordial pleasantries and proceeded for an indoor meeting.

Reports gathered that shortly before they engaged in the meeting, Kalu expressed gratitude to God for giving Tinubu speedy recovery.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria on October 8 after spending months in London, where he underwent knee surgery.

The reason for their meeting is not yet known but it might not be unconnected with political and economic reasons.

The visit comes amidst talks that both men are being strongly positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent President Buhari.