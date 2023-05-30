Breaking: Tinubu to DSS: Vacate EFCC’s office immediately

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Department of State Services to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The President gave the directive following reports that operatives of the DSS stormed the office on Tuesday morning.

Media reports, including that of The Eagle Online, indicated that the DSS operatives prevented officials of the EFCC from having access to their offices.

The spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, later justified the take over of the EFCC office.

Afunanya said the building belonged to the DSS from the onset as it inherited it from the National Security Organisation, a precursor of the secret police.

But in a statement from the State House on Tuesday evening, signed by Alhaji Tunde Rahman, the President ordered the DSS operatives to vacate the premises.

He said if there are issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably.