Breaking: Tinubu to address nation on Independence Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the nation in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

According to Ngelale, the address forms part of activities to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary of the nation.

He said the broadcast will go live at 7 am.

He added: “Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”