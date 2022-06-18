Breaking: Tinubu storms Lagos, residents alerted of heavy traffic

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be in Lagos on Sunday, with traffic agencies warning of heavy traffic in the metropolis.

The former Lagos State Governor had been in Abuja before the presidential primaries between June 6 and 8, 2022.

He had remained there since then, meeting with several persons, especially those who contested the primaries with him.

According to available information, the National Leader of the APC is expected to arrive Lagos via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos at 12 noon.

A reception is planned for him after that at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

Available information has it that party members have been mobilised to accord Tinubu a massive welcome around Surulere, Coker Aguda, Itire/Ikate, Mushin, Odi-Olowo, Yaba, Somolu, Bariga and Oshodi-Isolo.

The suspicion is that traffic will build up from about 10am.