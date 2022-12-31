Breaking: Tinubu speaks on reported meeting with G5 Governors

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to reports that he met with five aggrieved Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in London, United Kingdom.

The reaction of the National Leader of the APC was contained in a statement issued by his Media Office on Saturday.

The statement was signed by Alhaji Tunde Rahman.

The Eagle Online recalls that there were reports of a meeting between the G5 Governors, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, with Tinubu on Thursday.

Other Governors who belong to the G5 are Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

They had since returned to Nigeria.

Speaking on the reported meeting, Rahman denied Tinubu met with Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi.

He said despite the fact that it was the right of the former Governor of Lagos State to meet with anyone he wishes to, Tinubu was only in London to take a rest from his busy schedules and then go to Saudi Arabia from there for the lesser hajj, known as Unrah.

He said: “As usual with him when a year is coming to an end to take time off his busy schedules, take a little rest and proceed to Saudi Arabia to observe Umrah(Lesser Hajj), HE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in London during the week en route Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“While in the United Kingdom, Asiwaju Tinubu noted some articles in some national newspapers in Nigeria, alleging a secret meeting was held in London between him and the G-5 governors who are members of Peoples Democratic Party.

“These reports, to say the least, are not only in bad faith but also evil intentioned. They were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors.

“The Presidential Standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, HE Asiwaju Tinubu, is neither bothered by these articles nor by their sponsors who are well known. He is resolutely focused on his campaign objectives which are geared towards achieving victory in the upcoming presidential election in order to deliver the APC’s Action Plan aimed at giving a Renewed Hope to our people in all facets of their lives.

“But we must point out that the APC candidate is entitled to meeting any political actor or stakeholder that is important to his campaign and plans for the country and that desires to engage with him.”

Giving an insight into the trip of Tinubu, who he said will return to Nigeria in another two days to continue with the campaign for the 2023 polls, Rahman said: “The truth with respect to his present itinerary is as follows:

“HE Asíwájú Tinubu came to London on Boxing Day Monday December 26, 2022 to spend a few days preparatory to his trip to Saudi Arabia.

“After spending some time in London, he has now proceeded to Mecca where he is at present observing Umrah.

“He is scheduled to return to the country within the next two days to continue with the campaign.

“We would like to use this opportunity to advise those writing unsubstantiated articles and peddling rumours on him to desist forthwith.”

It will be recalled that Wike had also denied the reported meeting between Tinubu and the G5 Governors.

Speaking on Friday at Eneka Road Roundabout, venue of the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Eneka-Igbo Etche Road dualisation, Wike said: “They said we had meeting with so and so.

“What is your problem?

“Assuming there was a meeting, has Atiku not been holding meetings with governors of APC?

“Ask him.

“As he is in Dubai, don’t we know what is going on?

“So, why do you bother about us?

“G5 that you said you can win without us?

“Leave us alone.

“I am not someone who will go and see somebody and hide.

“Hide for who?

“Who is that person that will threaten me?”

Wike also asked the residents to avoid speculation about who he will support as a presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

He added: “They said we had a deal with so, so and so person.

“Meanwhile, no video, no anything.

“And some of you waste time listening to such things.

“Don’t you know when I want to do something, I do it?

“You don’t need to speculate.”