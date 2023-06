President Bola Tinubu has signed the Student Loan Bill into law. ⁣⁣

⁣

Tinubu’s Chief Press Secretary, Dele Alake, disclosed this to the State House Correspondents Monday evening.⁣⁣

⁣

The new Law will enable Nigerian students to access loans at interest-free rates. ⁣⁣

⁣

Recall that the piece of the legislation passed second reading at the House of Representatives May 25, 2023. ⁣