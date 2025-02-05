Breaking: Tinubu seeks Senate’s approval to sack INEC RECs

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday sought the approval of the Senate to sack the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission for Abia, Adamawa, and Sokoto States.

The request of President Tinubu was contained in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The RECs suspended, who Tinubu is seeking to sack, are Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

They were accused of misconduct during the 2023 general election.

The President’s letter was read on the floor of the Senate by Akpabio at the plenary session on Wednesday.

In the letter, Tinubu explained that the RECs were suspended by INEC before he assumed office more than one year ago.

Also Read:

The letter reads in part: “The senate is invited to note that the three resident electoral commissioners have been suspended for misconduct since March 2022 before the advent of the current administration.

“While I trust that the senate will consider this request expeditiously, please accept distinguished senators and distinguished senate president, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Post Views: 4