Breaking: Tinubu sacks two CEOs, delays announcement of replacements

President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Chief Executive Officers of two agencies under the Federal Government.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

Ngelale said this was in conformity with the plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions.

Those sacked, he said, were the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera, and Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alexander Ayoola Okoh.

The statement added: “The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

“By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect.”