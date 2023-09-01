Breaking: Tinubu sacks EVC/CEO of NASENI, names replacement

President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the termination of the appointment the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Dr. Bashir Gwandu.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Ngelale named Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new NASENI boss.

He said by this appointment, Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

He added: “Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.”

Ngelale said with the appointment of Halilu, “the tenure of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as the EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated.

“By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect.”