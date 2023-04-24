Breaking: Tinubu returns to Nigeria from vacation

The Nigerian President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is finally back to the country after over a month of holiday abroad.

Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi’s arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja exactly 4.30pm, ignited excitement from the party’s Chieftain and friends who trooped out to welcome the incoming President.

Tinubu who was declared winner by INEC in the February 25 Presidential election has been away to France, UK and Saudi Arabia Kingdom for a lesser Hajj – Umrah.

He is due for inauguration May 29.