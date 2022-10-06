Breaking: Tinubu returns from UK amid rumoured ill-health

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country after weeks in the United Kingdom.

The whereabouts of Tinubu had been the question on the lips of some Nigerians in recent days.

In a tweet on Thursday, presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, said Tinubu had returned to Abuja.

He said, “Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from London.”

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, said the party couldn’t continue defending its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s whereabouts every minute.

He said Nigerians were misconstruing the issues at hand, adding that though Tinubu was the APC presidential flagbearer, he was yet to become Nigeria’s president.

With that, Keyamo said, the party, Tinubu, and the presidential campaign council would not be issuing press statements to explain the former Lagos State governor’s whereabouts.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State for Labour Employment, stated these while appearing on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Thursday.