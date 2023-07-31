Breaking: Tinubu promises review of workers’ salaries   

828 828

Following the recent removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu has promised a review of workers’ salaries.

Tinubu made the pledge in his just concluded natiowide broadcast which majorly focused on the state of the country’s economy.

The President commended owners of private business organisations who have reviewed their workers salaries following the high cost of living, occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

More later…