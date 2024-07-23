Breaking: Tinubu presents N70,000 minimum wage Bill to House of Reps for passage

In a recent development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday presented the 70,000 Minimum Wage bill to the House of Representatives for consideration and passage into law.

The bill seeking to legalise the N70,000 is recently agreed upon between organised Labour, the organised private sector and the federal government after a series of negotiations.

The letter from the President which was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Rep Tajudeen Abbas provides for a new national minimum wage as well as the legal framework for the implementation of the agreed wage.

According to the letter, Tinubu appealed to the Lawmakers to expedite the passage of the minimum wage bill to ensure immediate implementation for the benefit of Nigeria workers.

In another letter, the President reportedly wrote the Lawmaker seeking amendment to the Nigeria Police Act by section 58 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The amendment seeks to alter the Police about the appointment and tenure of office of the Inspector General of Police.

