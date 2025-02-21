President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the relocation of 29 correctional centres from urban areas across the country.
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Friday during the unveiling of some operational vehicles for the Nigerian Correctional Service.
- UN pledges to support women’s participation in Akwa Ibom’s economic, political affairs
- Breaking: Tinubu okays relocation of 29 correctional centres from urban areas
- None of 31 requests to create new states met constitutional requirements – Deputy Speaker
- The witches on Portable’s road to madness (2), by Tunde Odesola
- Oyebanji bags New Telegraph Newspaper’s Governor of the Year Award
Details later…