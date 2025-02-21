Trending
News

Breaking: Tinubu okays relocation of 29 correctional centres from urban areas

Adenle Ahmed AbiolaBy Updated:No Comments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the relocation of 29 correctional centres from urban areas across the country.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Friday during the unveiling of some operational vehicles for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Details later…

Post Views: 5

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts