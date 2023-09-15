Breaking: Tinubu nominates new CBN Governor, four Deputy Governors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The nomination is for a term of five years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

This was revealed in a statement on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement, Ngelale said the nomination by Tinubu was in conformity with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which vests in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the authority to appoint the Governor and Four (4) Deputy Governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria, subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Furthermore, President Tinubu has approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria for a term of five years at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Those nominated are Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

Ngelale added in the statement: “In line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, the President expects the above listed nominees to successfully implement critical reforms at the Central Bank of Nigeria, which will enhance the confidence of Nigerians and international partners in the restructuring of the Nigerian economy toward sustainable growth and prosperity for all.”