BREAKING: Tinubu names National Arts Theatre after Wole Soyinka

President Bola Tinubu has named the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, after Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka in commemoration of his 90th birthday.

Tinubu announced this in a letter he wrote to celebrate the iconic figure who will be 90 on July 13.

This is also as President Tinubu named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway in Abuja after the playwright and Nobel Laureate

It was gathered that the highway’s naming followed the recommendation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, led by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

In a post via his X on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the highway will now be called Professor Wole Soyinka Highway.

According to the post, Tinubu, in naming the road after Soyinka, highlighted his contributions to literature and his role in elevating Nigeria’s global cultural standing.

Also Read:

The president also asserted that the novelist had brought honour and fame to Nigeria through his unparalleled contributions to literature and his unwavering commitment to human rights and social justice.

According to the President, the gesture is a fitting tribute to a man who has dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, freedom, and artistic excellence.

“Professor Wole Soyinka has brought immense honour and fame to Nigeria through his unparalleled contributions to literature and his unwavering commitment to human rights and social justice.

“Naming this highway after him is a fitting tribute to a man who has dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, freedom, and artistic excellence,” the president said.

More details coming

Post Views: 0