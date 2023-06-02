Breaking: Tinubu meets with APC Governors

President Bola Tinubu is presently meeting with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President is being joined by Vice President Kashim Shettima, with Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the first time since his inauguration Tuesday this week.

Governors present at the meeting are: Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Umar Namadi (Jigawa); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Others are: Uba Sani (Kaduna); Dikko Radda (Katsina); Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue); AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Umar Bago (Niger); Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

However, the APC Governors not sighted at the meeting include Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti);and Dr Nasir Idris (Kebbi).

Also at the meeting are: the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu

The agenda of the meeting, which kicked off at around 11:35am, could not be ascertained as at time of filing this report.