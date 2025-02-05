Breaking: Tinubu leaves for France on private visit ahead of AU Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday (today) for Paris, France on a private visit ahead of the African Union Summit scheduled for next week.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The Eagle Online is reporting that President Tinubu is expected to join other African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State to be held from February 12 to 16, 2025.

According to Onanuga, While in France, President Tinubu will meet with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron.

