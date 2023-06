President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with one of his rivals in the February 25 Presidential poll, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kwankwaso, the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the election, came fourth in the election.

The former Kano State Governor is the first opposition presidential candidate who visits President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa.

Kwankwaso was also speculated to meet Tinubu abroad ahead of inauguration – May 29.