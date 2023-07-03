Breaking: Tinubu holds first meeting with new Service Chiefs

828 828

President Bola Tinubu is presently meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), new Service Chiefs and the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is the first since Tinubu approved the retirement of former Service Chiefs and appointment of the new ones about two weeks ago.

Specifically, the new Service Chiefs were appointed June 19, 2023.

The NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is leading the security chiefs and the Acting IGP to the meeting.

Others in attendance at the maiden meeting are: the Chief of Defence Staff Major General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff Major General Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar and the Acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun.