Breaking: Tinubu ends vacation ahead of schedule

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 to resume official duties.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the revelation in a statement he issued on Monday.

The President departed for France on September 4, 2025 to spend part of his annual holiday.

Tinubu was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom.

Last week in Paris, he held a private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace.

Both leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.

