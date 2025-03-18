Breaking: Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers; suspends Fubara, deputy, lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the prolonged political crisis and governance paralysis.

In a nationwide emergency broadcast on Tuesday, Tinubu expressed deep concern over the situation.

He said: “I feel greatly disturbed by the political crisis in Rivers. The state has been at a standstill, and the people have been deprived of good governance.

“Fourteen months after Governor Fubara demolished the House of Assembly, it remains unbuilt. Many Nigerians have intervened, just as I did. But their efforts have been to no avail.

“No responsible President will stand by without taking action. To restore good governance and peace in this circumstance, it has become imperative to declare a state of emergency.

“By this declaration, Governor Fubara is hereby suspended.”

The declaration comes just hours after another explosion was reported at an oil facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

Earlier, on the same day, the Trans-Niger Pipeline, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), went up in flames, further escalating tensions in the state.

