Breaking: Tinubu beats deadline for Ministerial list + Those who made the list

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met the 60 days deadline for the submission of his list of Ministers to the Senate for screening.

According to available information, the ministerial-nominees list arrived in the Senate in the early hours of Thursday.

The list was said to have been delivered to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Abdullaahi Gumel.

Akpabio is expected to unveil the ministerial-nominees during plenary on Thursday.

It will be recalled that the Leader of the Senate, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, had earlier in the week said that President Tinubu will meet the Thursday deadline for the submission of the list.

According to a peep into the list submitted by the President, those on the list included a former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai.

Two other former Governors: Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and Prof. Ben Ayade of Cross River State, are also on the list.

Others are on the list include a financial guru, Wale Edun, and a legal luminary, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties, Dele Alake, also made the Ministerial list alongside the candidate of Accord party for the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State, Bayo Adelabu.

The National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Beta Edu, made the cut alongside Mohammed Ali Pate, a Harvard Professor of Medicine, who had earlier served as Minister of State for Health in the Administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.