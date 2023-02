The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the ongoing elections in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived at his polling unit in Alausa area of Ikeja in Lagos State.

Tinubu was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi, who had earlier in the day voted in Falomo area of Lagos State.

A large crowd of supporters were waiting to receive Tinubu at the polling unit close to the home of his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji.