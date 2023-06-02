Breaking: Tinubu appoints SGF, CoS, DCoS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the appointment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff and Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

This announcement was contained in a State House statement signed by the Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

In the statement on Friday, Tinubu also announced the appointment of a former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He made this known at a meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum.