Breaking: Tinubu appoints new heads for NCC, NIPOST, NIGCOMSAT

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The development was confirmed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to a statement by Ngelale on Wednesday, the new Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission is Aminu Maida, who replaces Prof. Umar Dambatta.

The new Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, is Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, who has had stints with several international companies, including serving as Head of Sales Middle East and Africa at Meta, formerly known as Facebook.

Also replaced was Sunday Adepoju as the Postmaster General/CEO, Nigerian Postal Service.

Tola Odeyemi was named as Adepoju’s replacement.

For two other agencies, their heads were reappointed.

The Director General/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, was reappointed by President Tinubu.

So also was the National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, reappointed for a second term in office.

Ngelale added in the statement: “Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.

“Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi

“By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.”