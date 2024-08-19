Breaking: Tinubu appoints new Chairman for NAHCON

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman as the new Executive Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The appointment comes following the continued detention of Jamal Arabi, who served as the chairman until after the 2024 Hajj.

Arabi has been with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the management of the N90 billion approved for the 2024 hajj by President Tinubu.

He was accused alongside some others on the Board of NAHCON of awarding funds to themselves in excess of what should have been due to them.

In a statement on Monday, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment of Usman by Tinubu.

Professor Usman is a renowned scholar with qualifications from two Islamic centres of excellence: University of Madinah and Peshawar University, Pakistan.

He is also well-grounded in Hajj operations, having served as the Chairman of the Kano State Pilgrims Board, and successfully supervised the operations of the largest quota of state pilgrims in the country.

Ngelale said the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate, adding: “The President expects the new Chairman of NAHCON to discharge his duties with integrity, transparency, and utmost fidelity to the nation.”

