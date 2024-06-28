Breaking: Tinubu appoints eight new Permanent Secretaries + Full list

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday.

Ngelale said the appointment was to fill existing and impending vacancies of some states and geopolitical zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.

According to the statement, the new Federal Permanent Secretaries were appointed after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Those appointed are Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop, Akwa Ibom State; Obi Emeka Vitalis, Anambra State; Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi’a, Bauchi State; and Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi, Jigawa State; Olusanya Olubunmi, Ondo State; and Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila, Zamfara State.

For the geopolitical zones, there were two appointees.

They are Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma for the South East and Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen, representing the South South.

Ngelale added: “The President anticipates that the new Federal Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people.”