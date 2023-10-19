Breaking: Tinubu appoints CEOs for information, national orientation sectors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Chief Executive Officers for Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Ngelale, those appointed included National Orientation Agency, Director-General/CEO, Lanre Issa-Onilu; Nigerian Television Authority, Director-General/CEO, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Director-General/CEO, Dr. Muhammed Bulama; and National Broadcasting Commission, Director-General/CEO, Charles Ebuebu.

Others are Voice of Nigeria, Director-General/CEO, Jibrin Baba Ndace; Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Director-General/CEO, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo; News Agency of Nigeria, Managing Director/CEO; Ali Muhammed Ali; and Nigerian Press Council, Executive Secretary/CEO, Dili Ezughah.

Ngelale added in the statement: “The President tasks the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.

“By these directives of the President, the above listed appointments take immediate effect.”