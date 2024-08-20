Breaking: Tinubu appoints CEO, Eds of two agencies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Daser David as the new President/Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

According to Ngelale, David is an academic and industry expert with a deep understanding of digital technologies and educational leadership.

He equally revealed that President Tinubu has also approved the appointment of Reuben Oshomah as Executive Director, Marketing, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited and Adama Kure as the agency’s Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

Oshomah has extensive experience in communications satellite marketing and strategic business development, while Kure is a seasoned finance professional with a strong record in financial management and corporate governance.

Ngelale added in the statement: “The President expects the newly appointed officers to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear in driving the strategic vision for these institutions.”

