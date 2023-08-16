Breaking: Tinubu allocates portfolios to screened Ministers 

President Bola Tinubu has allocated portfolios to the recently screened Ministerial nominees.
The immediate past Governors of Rivers and Ebonyi States, Nyesome Wike and Dave Umahi, were appointed as Ministers of FCT and Minister of Works, respectively.
Details later…