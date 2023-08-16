Trending
Breaking: Tinubu allocates portfolios to screened Ministers 

Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu has allocated portfolios to the recently screened Ministerial nominees.  

The immediate past Governors of Rivers and Ebonyi States, Nyesome Wike and Dave Umahi, were appointed as Ministers of FCT and Minister of Works, respectively.

Details later…

