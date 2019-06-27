A three storey building under construction has collapsed in Lagos.

The building collapses at about midnight on Wednesday in Fagba area of the state.

Twelve persons were confirmed injured.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “This is just to inform you that a three story building collapsed at K Farm, Fagba, Off Iju Road.

“It was a building under construction.

“The people there have been evacuated and the injured are responding to treatment.

“No mortalities recorded. All the Key Stakeholders that are important in managing disaster in Lagos are on ground.

“However the building will be pulled to ground zero for safety of the people living in the area.

“All the buildings adjacent/beside the collapsed building will be subjected to solid material testing. For your information.”